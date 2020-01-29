Man gets 10+ in jail for selling Xanax, methamphetamine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is going to federal prison for 10 years and 10 months for selling methamphetamine and Xanax.
Jason Matthew Porterfield was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport, the U.S. attorney’s office reports.
The 37-year-old also must serve five years on federal supervised release once he gets out of prison.
Porterfield was arrested March 18 as he left a hotel on Interstate Drive in Shreveport that was under surveillance as part of a narcotics investigation, according to U.S Attorney David C. Joseph's office.
A search of Porterfield’s hotel room turned up about 112 grams of methamphetamine packaged in various quantities, 249 Xanax pills, a gram of marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales, a drug ledger, other drug paraphernalia and $3,831 in cash, authorities say.
At that time, Porterfield admitted to agents that he had been selling methamphetamine to about eight people and Xanax to three or four people for about six months.
