The Shreveport resident was arrested as he left a hotel that was under surveillance as part of a narcotics investigation

Man gets 10+ in jail for selling Xanax, methamphetamine
Xanax is a brand of alprazolam, a sedative classified as a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, which is defined as a drug with a low potential for abuse and a low risk of dependence, according to the DEA.
By Curtis Heyen | January 29, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 5:51 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is going to federal prison for 10 years and 10 months for selling methamphetamine and Xanax.

This is 432 grams of methamphetamine. A search of a man's room at a Shreveport hotel turned up about one-fourth of that amount, authorities say. (Source: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

Jason Matthew Porterfield was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport, the U.S. attorney’s office reports.

The 37-year-old also must serve five years on federal supervised release once he gets out of prison.

Porterfield was arrested March 18 as he left a hotel on Interstate Drive in Shreveport that was under surveillance as part of a narcotics investigation, according to U.S Attorney David C. Joseph's office.

A search of Porterfield’s hotel room turned up about 112 grams of methamphetamine packaged in various quantities, 249 Xanax pills, a gram of marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales, a drug ledger, other drug paraphernalia and $3,831 in cash, authorities say.

At that time, Porterfield admitted to agents that he had been selling methamphetamine to about eight people and Xanax to three or four people for about six months.

