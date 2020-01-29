7.7 Magnitude Earthquake strikes near Jamaica and felt in Miami

Around 2:10PM EST on Tuesday, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
This powerful earthquake occurred around 80 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica and near 90 miles west southwest of Cuba, however, the effects were felt as far as Miami, Florida, near 450 miles away.
The center of the earthquake was only 6 miles beneath the surface. Shallow earthquakes like this usually cause more damage since the seismic waves have a shorter distance to travel to the surface.
So far, no casualties or severe damage have been reported, but several evacuations took place. Many employees in tall buildings in Miami evacuated and were reported saying they could feel the building swaying back and forth.
Tsunami warnings for places such as Jamaica, Cuba, and Honduras were issued, but were short-lived. This was likely due to the type of earthquake that occurred, called a strike-slip fault. Strike-slip faults happen when the ground moves lateral, or side to side, where there is not as much displacement of the water to rise.
In case you were wondering, according to seismologist Lucy Jones, this has no relation to the earthquakes that occurred earlier this month in Puerto Rico.
