Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has reported its third vaping death. It's the state's first death this year linked to e-cigarettes. The state Department of Health reported the first two deaths a week apart in November. Department spokeswoman Kelly Zimmerman says the most recent death was that of someone from Lafayette Parish. She doesn't know the person's gender. The latest report says that as of Friday, 35 people in the state have had lung problems from vaping. That's three more than in late November. An update made Tuesday said 24 patients were men and 11 were women, and their average age was 30.