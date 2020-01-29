How to stay on track with you fitness goals during Super Bowl Sunday

If you’re trying to stay on track with your fitness plans, but are not sure how to avoid the super bowl party platters, here are some tips:
The first few things to remember are drinks and condiments. This can quickly rack up calories one might’ve wanted to save for actual food.
If you’re into alcoholic beverages (and 21 or over of course), Shelly from Skinny Louisiana suggests trading in a rum and coke for low calorie drinks like bai with a shot of alcohol. Another alternative would be going for wines with fewer carbs such as Merlot or Pinot Noir.
One 5oz glass of Pinot Noir has only 3.4 grams of carbs.
With condiments for hotdogs or hamburgers, try and stick with mustard varieties as they tend to be fewer in calories. For wings, check out your local market’s selection on sugar free barbeque sauces or low carb dressings.
Other ways to stick to your health goals include eating your regular healthy meals during the day and arrive on a satisfied stomach. Also, “try and match items like potato and tortilla chips and dips with pork rinds and cauliflower hummus,” says Shelly.
Lastly, as a courtesy, Shelly advises it’s always a good idea to bring something to the party even if you’re eating differently. It’s also important to not ruin the mood by announcing you’re on a diet, but hey if you mess up, don’t sweat it, just get back on track with your next meal!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.