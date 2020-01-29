Clouds stick around for a few more days with a great weekend approaching

(KSLA) - The clouds will continue to stick around for a few more days. There will not be a lot of sunshine expected until at least this weekend. The good news is that the rain will be quite limited. Temperatures will also be on the increase and should return to the 70s this weekend.
This evening, the rain should be gone. You can leave your rain gear at home for any evening plans. The clouds though, will still be hanging around. There should not be many breaks in those clouds. The clouds will help keep the temperature a little warmer. So, it should not cool down too much this evening. It will be in the falling to the upper 40s.
Tonight, it will, as you may guess, cloudy. The clouds will prevent the temperatures from dropping too low. It will cool to the upper 30s and mid 40s across the ArkLaTex. You will likely need a jacket as you head out the door in the morning. There will not be any rain tonight.
Thursday will be another cloudy day. Once again, there will not be much sunshine. There will also be little to no rain. If we do see any showers, it will likely be late in the evening and overnight. Otherwise, it will be dry. Temperatures will still be chilly in the afternoon. It will warm up to the lower 50s. I would have the jacket with you all day tomorrow.
Friday will have more cloud cover. I cannot rule out a couple breaks in the clouds at times, so there could finally be a few peeks of sunshine! I do have a small 10% chance of rain, but overall, I do not expect much. It will be in the morning if we see any rain. Most of us will not see any. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 50s, so it will be a little chilly.
Saturday will be a beautiful day with the sunshine returning! There will not be any rain and only a few small passing clouds at times. Most of the day will be filled with abundant sunshine. Temperatures should reach the lower 60s. This alone will make the weekend great!
Sunday will have a few more clouds that will build up in the afternoon. You may still need your sunglasses though. I do expect sunshine during the day. Temperatures will be up to the lower 70s. So, it will be quite warm! There will also not be any rain on Sunday! It should pose for a great day to fire up the grill for the big game, or even have a football game of your own! Enjoy the beautiful weekend!
The weather will change starting on Monday. The rain chances will go back up to 40% as our next weather maker arrives. It will be another cold front that will push through Tuesday. So both days should have some rain and maybe a few storms. Temperatures will be warm both days, but will cool down after the cold front passes.
Have a great rest of the week! Don’t take it for granted!
