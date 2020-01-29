Bossier night market returns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Bossier Night Market is making its return for the first time this year.
With Mardi Gras season here the Bossier Night Market is dedicating its first night back to the Louisiana holiday season.
Expect to try new food trucks, face paintings, clowns, and bounce houses for the children.
Come out this Saturday, Feb. 1 to the Pierre Bossier Mall from 4 p.m. till 9 p.m. The best part of it all is it’s still free admission for everyone!
