3 arrested, 4 sought over theft of $280,000 from hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Four more Shreveport residents are wanted in connection with the theft of $280,000 from Holiday Inn Express & Suites Shreveport-West.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says its detectives have warrants to arrest 24-year-old Jamilah King, 54-year-old Angela Mere Lane and siblings Amber Nelson, 41, and David Nelson, 43.
Their arrests would bring to seven the number of people accused in the alleged scheme.
KeShana Briarre Dominique turned herself in to authorities Wednesday after learning that a criminal investigation is ongoing. The 26-year-old Shreveport resident remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where she was booked at 10:30 a.m. on a charge of felony theft, booking records show. Her bond has been set at $25,000.
Detectives previously arrested 59-year-old Alton Duane Williams and 38-year-old Nydra Latoya Williams, him on Jan. 17 and her on Jan. 8, for their alleged roles in the crime. Booking records show that the two Shreveport residents, who are unrelated, have since bonded out of jail.
All seven were employees of the hotel when they allegedly hid cash transactions involving guest stays so they could pocket the money that the guests paid, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The manager and clerks also allegedly defrauded the hotel by allowing people to stay in rooms for free.
A company audit uncovered the internal theft and determined that hotel lost about $280,000.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about King, Lane and the Nelson siblings to call sheriff’s Detective Mike King at (318) 675-2170.
Tips also can be relayed by contacting Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers, which pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
The nonprofit can be contacted by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
