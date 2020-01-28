Wounded toddler’s condition stabilizes days after shooting

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A 3-year-old boy’s condition is stable days after what appears to have been an accidental shooting in southern Caddo Parish.
Investigators still are trying to piece together exactly what happened and say there are many unanswered questions.
It all began to unfold a little after 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Post Oak Drive in Keithville.
The toddler reportedly discovered a loaded gun in the home and shot himself in his right shoulder, Caddo Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said.
“We have learned from the mother that the handgun was left loaded on her dresser," she began.
“She was in the living room folding clothes and the little boy came running in and had the gunshot wound to his arm. And she scooped him up and put him in the car and drove him to Willis-Knighton South.”
And there, the child was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment of a wound that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.
The mother’s husband, 28-year-old Jacorey Harris, had just made it to the house when deputies first arrived there.
Authorities said he wouldn’t answer the door or come outside and talk with them.
It was a standoff that lasted about two hours before he came out.
Deputies then arrested Harris on a felony charge of obstruction of justice for allegedly tampering with evidence inside the home.
“I didn’t know it was even going on until all the cops showed up," neighbor Tommy Peninger said of Saturday’s events. "I didn’t hear a gunshot or anything.”
Peninger went on to explain that he never has seen any sign of trouble at his neighbor’s home.
He also raised an important question: “I was kind of wondering why, if he knew his baby got shot, why he wasn’t at the hospital too instead of locked up in the house.”
That’s the exact question law enforcement officers also have been asking.
Investigators are taking a close look at the circumstances surrounding this case, Chadwick said.
“We’re working with Child Protective Services to see, you know, if there’s any other incidents that have happened at the house or whatever to see what kind of background or history there might be there.”
The preliminary investigation also shows that Harris and his wife were estranged and that he had not been staying at the house for some time, authorities report.
And that has raised even more questions like why he showed up at the house while she and the boy were at the hospital and why he wouldn’t let deputies in.
