Umbrellas up! Rain returns to the ArkLaTex on Tuesday

By Jeff Castle | January 27, 2020 at 8:31 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 8:31 PM

Our break in the rain is a brief one. A slow moving storm system brings rain back into the ArkLaTex for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Our next weather maker moves in on Tuesday
Showers are likely to arrive Tuesday morning. Rain and a few storms become more widespread by mid to late afternoon. We’ll stay wet Tuesday night with rain decreasing to showers by Wednesday morning. Most places should dry out Wednesday afternoon. Here’s the latest hour-by-hour forecast with Futuretrack:

Rain amounts are likely to be excessive, but we can expect to average between one half and one inch of rain in most places.

The rain will add to what has been a wet start to 2020. Shreveport has already picked up more than 7 inches of rain this month more than two times the average through late January. Texarkana and DeQueen are also running above average on rainfall for the month.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on this latest round of soggy weather. Here’s how you can check the latest forecast:

