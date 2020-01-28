Texas Tech looks for home win vs No. 12 WVU

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Red Raiders have given up just 58.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 64 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.EXCELLENT EDWARDS: Edwards has connected on 29.9 percent of the 97 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 17 over the last three games. He's also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.