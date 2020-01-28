SFA looks to extend streak vs ACU

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 67.7 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 65.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 35.3 percent of the 136 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 37 over his last five games. He's also converted 87.7 percent of his free throws this season.