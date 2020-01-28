2 separate wrecks impede travel on I-20, I-220

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish had traffic backed up for six miles at one point the evening of Jan. 27, authorities report. (Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Curtis Heyen | January 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 10:10 PM

(KSLA) — Two wrecks caused major headaches Monday night for motorists on two separate ArkLaTex highways.

Louisiana state troopers are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles near milepost 61 on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

But that accident had eastbound I-20 closed at milepost 55 for about four hours Monday evening. The highway reopened about 10 p.m.

Traffic was backed up for about four miles at 6:19 p.m., the Louisiana highway department reported.

The lines were six miles long when the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development tweeted an update at 7:35 p.m.

Eastbound motorists were being detoured at U.S. Highway 80 (Exit 55) to the intersection with Louisiana Highway 154 and back onto I-20 at milepost 61, according to Louisiana State Police.

Later in Bossier Parish, there was a two-vehicle accident on Benton Road at Interstate 220.

One vehicle wound up off the road and up against a pole. The other was in the middle of the intersection.

That wreck led to the shutdown of the northbound on- and off-ramps at that location about 8:30 p.m.

At least two people were taken to area hospitals as a result of the Bossier crash.

