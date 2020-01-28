Rain and thunderstorms Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are tracking rain moving into the ArkLaTex this morning, and the rain is going to be sticking around for the next 24 hours so I hope you have umbrellas ready to go. This rain is part of a weak cold front moving through the ArkLaTex that will be cooling our temperatures down for the second half of the week. Once we move into the weekend though, we are still expecting beautiful weather with 70s possibly returning on Sunday.
As for your Tuesday, expect another day of soggy conditions. Rain that is moving into the region this morning will continue to spread throughout the ArkLaTex as we head throug the day. The heaviest rain won’t move through the region until the late afternoon and into the evening hours, that is also when we could see some thunderstorms move through the ArkLaTex. The clouds and rainfall will have a downward effect on our temperatures with highs expected to be in the mid 50s.
The rain will be moving out of the region during the very early morning hours Wednesday, but the clouds will be hanging around the foreseeable future. Along with the cloud cover our temperatures will also be staying on the cool side. Today through Friday don’t expect your temperatures to move very much from the low to mid 50s. In addition to clouds, another weak disturbance could bring another brief round of showers Friday morning before quickly moving out.
It’s when we get to the weekend that our forecast truly begins to look up. Sunshine finally returns to the ArkLaTex Saturday and even though temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 50s it will be a much more beautiful day compared to earlier in the week. Our weather continues to improve Sunday, as not only will it will be sunny, but our temperatures could also reach into the low 70s. Sadly this beautiful weather won’t last as we are tracking yet another chance for rain as we move to early next week.
So get ready for multiple days of rain potentially across the ArkLaTex over the next few days, but also some beautiful day as well. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
