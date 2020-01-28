Rain and thunderstorms Tuesday

It’s when we get to the weekend that our forecast truly begins to look up. Sunshine finally returns to the ArkLaTex Saturday and even though temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 50s it will be a much more beautiful day compared to earlier in the week. Our weather continues to improve Sunday, as not only will it will be sunny, but our temperatures could also reach into the low 70s. Sadly this beautiful weather won’t last as we are tracking yet another chance for rain as we move to early next week.