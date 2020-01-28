Rain coming to an end with cool temperatures this week

(KSLA) - The rain will continue for this evening and tonight before coming to an end by Wednesday afternoon. From there, the rain should be limited through the afternoon. Meanwhile, temperatures will be below average for the rest of the week, but will warm up to above by next week.
This evening, there will be more showers. There will be pockets of heavy rainfall in a few areas. The rain will at least be scattered though. I would keep the rain gear with you if you have any evening plans though. Temperatures will be in the 40s through the evening.
Overnight, it will be a cloudy and rainy night. There will be a few breaks in the rain at times, but will otherwise be moderate to heavy. There could be an occasional rumble of thunder every now and then. There will not be any severe weather though. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 40s tonight.
Wednesday will be off to a wet start. It will be a little cool, but should warm up nicely. The rain will also tamper off by the afternoon. So, expect a few morning showers then a cloudy afternoon. You may not need your rain gear later in the day. There will not be much sunshine during the day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Thursday and Friday will both have more cloud cover. I cannot rule out a couple breaks in the clouds at times, so there could be a few peeks of sunshine. Friday, I do have a small 10% chance of rain, but overall, I do not expect much. Thursday, I have left the rain chance at 0%. Temperatures both days will warm up to the lower to mid 50s, so it will be a little chilly.
Saturday will be a beautiful day with the sunshine returning! There will not be any rain and only a few small passing clouds at times. Most of the day will be filled with abundant sunshine. Temperatures should reach the lower 60s.
Sunday will have a few more clouds that will build up in the afternoon. You may still need your sunglasses though. I do expect some sunshine during the day. Temperatures will be up to the lower 70s. So, it will be quite warm! There will also not be any rain on Sunday! Enjoy the weekend!
Have a great rest of the week! Don’t take it for granted!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.