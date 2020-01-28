Man who shot Bossier City mother, daughter pleads guilty to 2 counts of manslaughter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - He was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, for allegedly shooting to death a mother and daughter at a Bossier City apartment complex in early January 2019. But facing life in prison, and with jury selection in the double murder trial ready to get underway, Frederick Dewayne Jackson agreed to a plea deal with the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s office Monday afternoon, that will send the 23-year-old Shreveport man to prison for at least the next 60-years, according to one of the prosecutors handling the case.
Under the agreement, Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter for the killing of 21-year-old Shandrell Simoneaux and her 40-year-old mother, Maeisha Simoneaux.
According to prosecutors, Jackson and Shandrell Simoneaux had two daughters together and the double homicide occurred as part of a domestic dispute over custody of the girls.
Both children, ages five and two, were at the Misty Hollow Apartments home at the time of the homicides, and prosecutors tell KSLA News that one of the girls witnessed her mother being shot, and potentially could have been called as a witness at the trial.
Each manslaughter conviction carries a maximum penalty of 40 years, and as a result of the plea deal, Jackson faces up to 80-years at hard labor in a maximum-security Louisiana state prison. Prosecutors tell KSLA Jackson will be formally sentenced on April 28th, 2020 and under Louisiana law, he will not be eligible to apply for early release or parole for 60 years.
