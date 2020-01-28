Man who shot Bossier City mother, daughter pleads guilty to 2 counts of manslaughter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - He was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, for allegedly shooting to death a mother and daughter at a Bossier City apartment complex in early January 2019. But facing life in prison, and with jury selection in the double murder trial ready to get underway, Frederick Dewayne Jackson agreed to a plea deal with the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s office Monday afternoon, that will send the 23-year-old Shreveport man to prison for at least the next 60-years, according to one of the prosecutors handling the case.