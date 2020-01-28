Man shot in foot during drive-by

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot during a drive-by Tuesday morning in southwest Shreveport. It happened around 10:30 a.m. near the corner of Bordeaux Drive and Liasion Drive. That’s about a quarter mile from Cargill Park.
Police say the victim was sitting in his car when someone fired multiple shots. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
There is no vehicle or suspect description at this time.
KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.
