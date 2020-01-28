Louisiana man disappears; police seek help finding him

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A 48-year-old Bossier City man has gone missing.
Now police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Garrett Gene Wilson.
Authorities say that he was reported as missing Sunday, Jan. 26, from his residence on Bluebonnet Drive and that there has been no contact with him since Thursday, Jan. 23.
Wilson stands 6′ tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has no known medical problem.
And he now is listed as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Wilson to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8611.
