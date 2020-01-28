2 killed, 1 seriously wounded in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead and one person was seriously wounded during a Monday night shooting in Natchitoches. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street.
According to police, Larry Batiste, 41 and Hiram Phillips, Jr., 35, died at the scene. A woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Natchitoches police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (318) 352-8101.
If you have additional information in regards to this investigation, please call Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.
