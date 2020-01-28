‘It’s cruel here:’ Investigation into deadly double shooting continues

Two men are dead and another woman is fighting to live, after a shooting inside a home on the 900 block of Short Seventh Street in Natchitoches. (Source: Christian Piekos)
By Christian Piekos | January 28, 2020 at 2:31 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 2:59 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - At just around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Rachel Bell, a Natchitoches resident, pulled up to the scene of the city’s latest deadly shooting. The ground is wet, there’s a chill in the air and an eerie silence lingers.

“The people here, they have no remorse for nothing or nobody,” she said.

Two men, 41-year-old Larry Batiste and 35-year-old Hiram Phillips Jr., were pronounced dead after a double shooting inside a home on the 900 block of Short Seventh Street, authorities report.

Another woman was ultimately taken to a Shreveport hospital with gunshot wounds. Officials reported her in “severe condition.”

Bell said she knew the two men killed. She described Batiste as “always a happy person” who “never bothered anybody.” She said Phillips had a rap career.

Bell is no stranger to gun violence in Natchitoches. She said she lost her son, 27-year-old La’Terrian Mitchell, in a drive-by shooting outside her home on Dec. 17, 2019.

“Taking people’s lives is heart-wrenching, you know?” she said. “I can’t sleep at night. I’m up all night, every night.”

Natchitoches police said they could not comment on any possible suspects in Monday’s shooting.

However, they are asking anyone with information about these shootings to call (318) 352-8101, where any information provided shall remain confidential.

