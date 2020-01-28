‘It’s cruel here:’ Investigation into deadly double shooting continues

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - At just around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Rachel Bell, a Natchitoches resident, pulled up to the scene of the city’s latest deadly shooting. The ground is wet, there’s a chill in the air and an eerie silence lingers.
“The people here, they have no remorse for nothing or nobody,” she said.
Another woman was ultimately taken to a Shreveport hospital with gunshot wounds. Officials reported her in “severe condition.”
Bell said she knew the two men killed. She described Batiste as “always a happy person” who “never bothered anybody.” She said Phillips had a rap career.
Bell is no stranger to gun violence in Natchitoches. She said she lost her son, 27-year-old La’Terrian Mitchell, in a drive-by shooting outside her home on Dec. 17, 2019.
“Taking people’s lives is heart-wrenching, you know?” she said. “I can’t sleep at night. I’m up all night, every night.”
Natchitoches police said they could not comment on any possible suspects in Monday’s shooting.
However, they are asking anyone with information about these shootings to call (318) 352-8101, where any information provided shall remain confidential.
