Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard hit three clutch free throws, collected a steal and blocked a shot in the final 29 seconds as the No. 13 Kentucky women held off Auburn, 68-61. The Wildcats dropped to 13th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Then ranked No. 11, Kentucky suffered a tough loss at LSU on January 18, a game in which they rallied from an 18-point deficit to trail by just two possessions late. Auburn was its first game after a seven-day layoff.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are eager to see what Zion Williamson can do next. The rookie has compiled a diverse array of highlights during his first three regular-season games. Williamson is averaging 19.3 points in just more than 22 minutes per game. He's scoring on soaring dunks as well as forceful put-backs and even 3-pointers. His defensive highlights have included a volleyball spike-type block into the stands. Williamson says his conditioning still needs work. Teammates and coaches also mention honing Williamson's timing and chemistry. Coach Alvin Gentry says Williamson's production so far has been largely a result of “raw talent.”
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Reigning national champion LSU is bringing back Bo Pelini as defensive coordinator. It's a position Pelini held when the Tigers won a national championship in the 2007 season. Pelini's hiring was announced by coach Ed Orgeron on Monday, when Youngstown State announced that Pelini would be leaving as its head coach. Pelini fills the vacancy that opened when Dave Aranda left the Tigers to take over as Baylor's head coach after LSU's national championship victory over Clemson. LSU's defense ranked third nationally the three years it was overseen by Pelini from 2005 to 2007.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Micah Bradford had 13 points and six assists as Southern easily distanced Alabama A&M 67-46. Lamarcus Lee had 11 points and six rebounds for Southern, which earned its fifth straight victory. Darius Williams added eight rebounds.
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Antione Lister scored 30 points as Prairie View A&M cruised past Mississippi Valley State, 102-83 for its fourth straight Southwestern Conference victory. The Panthers built a 15-point lead by intermission and maintained it in a wild second half that featured a combined 106 points between the teams. Prairie View shot 24 of 33 (72.7 %) in the second half.
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Deshaw Andrews scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Troymain Crosby scored a go-ahead jumper with 47 seconds left to play and Alcorn State beat Alabama State 63-60 to win its fifth straight. Crosby hit his jumper for a 61-60 Braves' lead, then added two free throws with 15 seconds left. The Hornets' Tyrese Robinson missed a 3-pointer and Tobi Ewuosho missed a free throw with one second left before Alcorn State got the rebound as time expired. Crosby finished with six points and Corey Tillery added 15 for the Braves (10-9, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Arne Morris scored 10 points off the bench and Kobe Wison had seven rebounds. Leon Daniels hit 6 of 7 3-pointers and scored a career-high 25 points for Alabama State (3-17, 2-5).