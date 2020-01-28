Bossier Schools in need of bus operators; 17 routes impacted

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Months into the school year, Bossier Parish Schools is still suffering from a growing need for more bus operators.
In August, the district shared how a nationwide shortage of school bus operators had finally hit their area. With the second half of the semester already underway, many Bossier Schools employees are getting in the drivers seat.
“We have coaches that are running routes,” said director of transportation, David Hadden. “We have some office staff that’s running routes, and beyond that we’re consolidating routes or using creative scheduling.”
Hadden, who has also helped drive, says 17 routes are currently impacted by this shortage.
“We may have a bus leave the school, drop off a few stops, come back, pick up the rest of the students, and then bring them home,” he said.
Bus operator Dorothy Simpson knows this feeling all too well. She has been driving school buses for the last 15 years and says this year has been the worst one when it comes to lack of drivers.
“It affects us,” she said. “Things happen. People have to go to the hospital (and) we have to cover each others routes because we just don’t have the subs to do it.”
This ends up causing delays that range from ten to 30 minutes. Children who live on Barksdale Air Force Base are also affected because not every bus driver can drive on the base.
“You have to have a base ID in order to get onto the base,” she said. “So if you have a sub who doesn’t have a base ID then they can’t get onto the base. You have to make sure that whoever’s going to be subbing for you has access.”
Right now, the district is looking to hire around 20 to 25 bus operators, and Hadden says this job is great for a stay at home parent or someone who is retired.
“If you only want to work a couple of hours in the morning and a couple of hours in the afternoon, 170 to 174 days a year this is the perfect job for you,” he said.
Those wanting to drive will need a commercial driver’s license (CDL), but if you don’t have one the district will provide training for you to receive one.
The district will begin evening classes on February 3rd, 4th and 6th from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Feb. 10, 12, and 13, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
You must be 21-years-old and have a drivers license, pass a MVR/fingerprint background check and drivers hired will begin as substitute operators.
Applications can be viewed and submitted HERE.
If you have any additional questions about the position you can call the district at (318)-549-6791.
