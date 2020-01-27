Zion Williamson records first career double-double in Pelicans win over Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans (Source: New Orleans Pelicans)
By Josh Auzenne | January 26, 2020 at 8:28 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 8:56 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans picked up their first win of the season with Zion Williamson in the lineup.

The rookie sensation recorded the first double-double of his career in a Pelicans 123-108 win over the Celtics on Sunday.

Williamson scored 21 points and snatched 11 rebounds in 27 minutes of work. He also had two assists and a steal.

Jrue Holiday led the Pels in scoring with 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Holiday also had five assists. J.J. Redick added 17 points and Brandon Ingram chipped in 16.

New Orleans led by as many as 23 points early in the third quarter.

