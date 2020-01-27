Two SPD officers arrested by domestic violence investigators

By Danielle Scruggs | January 27, 2020 at 9:43 AM CST - Updated January 27 at 9:51 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two officers with the Shreveport Police Department have been placed on departmental leave.

According to a statement from Chief Ben Raymond, Delandro Washington was arrested on Jan. 25 by Shreveport Police Domestic Violence investigators following accusations of Improper Telephone Communications; Improper Language; Harassment (LA RS 14:285).

Jaquerus Turner was also arrested by Shreveport Police Domestic Violence investigators following accusations of Domestic Abuse Battery and Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment on Jan. 25.

A full administrative inquiry into these incidents will take place following the criminal investigation.

