Rain moves in Tuesday

Rain will be moving in early Tuesday morning and will likely lead to a wet commute for some especially across eastern Texas. Rain will be sticking around for most of the day and can’t rule out a few thunderstorms, but nothing severe is expected at this time. Temperatures as you would expect will be cooler with high temperatures expected in the mid 50s. The rain will last through the evening and even could still be around early Wednesday before we finally should start to dry out.