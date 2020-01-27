Rain moves in Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope you all had a great weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a comfortable start to week, but that will quickly lead to wet conditions Tuesday after our next weather maker moves in. In addition to the rain expect cooler temperatures for most of the week compared to average for this time of year. After the rain moves out early Wednesday morning cooler temperatures will be sticking around for the rest of the week and into the weekend until Sunday when 70s could be returning to the ArkLaTex.
As you are heading out the door this morning we are seeing some chilly temperatures and some fog this morning across the ArkLaTex so its probably a good idea to grab a jacket. But we should quickly warm up into the low 60s this afternoon so you might be able to ditch that jacket on the way home. Clouds will also be increasing late in the day out ahead of our next weather maker.
Rain will be moving in early Tuesday morning and will likely lead to a wet commute for some especially across eastern Texas. Rain will be sticking around for most of the day and can’t rule out a few thunderstorms, but nothing severe is expected at this time. Temperatures as you would expect will be cooler with high temperatures expected in the mid 50s. The rain will last through the evening and even could still be around early Wednesday before we finally should start to dry out.
Going through the rest of the week expect clouds and cooler temperatures to dominate the ArkLaTex. High temperatures Wednesday through Saturday will be very steady in the low to mid 50s. We do have the possibility to see more showers early Friday morning, but the bulk of the wet weather will be passing to the south of the ArkLaTex. As we move into the weekend we could potentially see 70s returning to our forecast on Sunday.
In the meantime enjoy the mild and dry conditions this afternoon as rain and cooler temperatures will be returning for Tuesday. Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.