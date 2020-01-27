Pelicans honor Kobe Bryant, daughter during Sunday’s game against Celtics

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans honored NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter before Sunday’s game at the Smoothie King Center.
Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA Sunday morning.
The Pelicans held a 24-second moment of silence for ahead of today’s game against the Boston Celtics for Bryant who wore the numbers 8 and 24 during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Players Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart also honored Bryant and his daughter on his shoes that he wore to Sunday’s game.
After the start of the game both teams also took 24-second shot clock violations.
Many other teams around the league, currently players and former players continue to honor the NBA legend and his daughter during Sunday’s games and on social media.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.