Louisiana man accused of using ex-employer’s gas card to sell thousands of dollars worth of fuel at half price

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Vivian man is accused of using a former employer’s gas card to sell thousands of dollars worth of fuel to friend and acquaintances, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Those people, in turn, allegedly paid 28-year-old Cade Lawrence Clemens half the cost of the fuel, authorities say.
All told, investigators say, KLX Energy lost $8,779 between August and this month.
Clemens now is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 11:08 a.m. today after being arrested on a charge of access device fraud, booking records show.
The case was investigated by Vivian police and Caddo sheriff’s Detective Mike King.
