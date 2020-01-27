Dupuy out as Lady Demons’ coach; Swinson is interim

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — The head coach of Northwestern State University's women's basketball team has submitted his resignation, the school announced Sunday.
Jordan Dupuy will be placed on leave for the remainder of his contract, which expires April 30, NSU athletics spokesman Jason Pugh said.
“A mutual decision was reached between Dupuy and the NSU administration to move in another direction that would be in the best interest of the program.”
The announcement of Dupuy’s departure comes a day after the Lady Demons’ 72-56 loss to Southeastern Louisiana in NSU’s Prather Coliseum. That defeat dropped Northwestern State to 5-13 overall and 2-7 in Southland Conference play, Pugh said.
Dupuy was in his fourth season as the Lady Demons’ head coach, compiling a 36-60 overall record.
Associate head coach Aaron A. Swinson will serve as the team’s interim head coach through the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
The squad will return to action at Wednesday, when it hosts New Orleans in Prather Coliseum. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
“The university will have no further comment regarding this development,” Pugh’s statement says.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.