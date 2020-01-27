Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier receives $10K donation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local non-profit Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier was able to start the new year off with a surprise donation.
The Beidenharn Foundation provided the non-profit with a $10,000 check to help them continue funding their programs.
“It will be divided among our four programs because our programs take expenses,” said executive director, Erica McCain.
McCain says they offer four different programs including their confident suiting program, their women of the workforce program, a professional women’s group and a career center.
The organization is known for its confident suiting program, which allows women in need the opportunity to walk away with two free outfits for job interviews.
“Once they’re employed they receive three additional outfits free of charge to them so they don’t have to worry about clothing when they go to work,” said McCain. "They can spend their first check on themselves and getting their life together.
These women are able to work with personal shoppers, like Barbara Bryant, who volunteer their time to help them look their best.
“I enjoy helping the clients and being there for them,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun just interacting with them."
Bryant was able to help Tashana Washington, who recently moved here from Texas.
“Dress for Success has really helped me due to the hospitality here,” she said. “It made me feel comfortable, (and) it made me feel comfortable when it came down to second hand.”
All the clothes provided to women like Washington were donated from people in the community.
McCain says they accept clean clothes on hangers every Monday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at their location on 1520 North Hearne Avenue in Shreveport.
You can also drop off monetary donations there as well to help them continue funding their programs.
If you are a woman that would like to learn more about their programs you can call the non-profit at 318-674-3509, email them at Shreveport-bossier@dressforsuccess.org, or your can stop by their location.
