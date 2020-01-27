Accused child killer pleads guilty to manslaughter

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport resident faces 40-60 years in prison for accidentally killing a 5-year-old and wounding the child’s father early one Sunday morning in Bossier City.
Keuntrel Rayshun Knight, 22, of the 6900 block of Arizona Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday in Bossier District Court in Benton to one count each of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.
A grand jury previously had indicted Knight on one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, respectively, in connection with the shooting death of Reese Williams Jr. and the wounding of 29-year-old Reese Williams in July 2017.
The shooting occurred in the area of Southern Living Mobile Home Park on East Texas Street.
Two other children also were in the vehicle with Reese Williams Jr. when a bullet fired at the small child’s father missed and struck the boy, according to Assistant District Attorney Richard Ray.
“The plea comes as a complete surprise," the prosecutor said. "I spent the past week preparing this case; and we were fully ready for trial when defense counsel approached us and agreed to plead guilty.”
Ray also said that Reese Williams “is completely on board with the outcome.”
Because the slain boy was under the age of 10, Knight must serve the full 40 years in prison. He faces an additional 20 years in jail on the charge of attempted manslaughter.
Knight is scheduled to be sentenced May 26.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.