Tyler police investigate suspicious death after body found in roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a suspicious death after a person's body was found lying in the middle of a street.
Just after 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of a person lying on the ground near the intersection of Buckley and Shaw Street.
Police say when they arrived, they found the victim dead in the street.
Officers on scene say they did not see any skid marks on the street or anything that would indicate the person was hit by a car.
At this time the victim has not been identified.
The case remains under investigation, but police say they do not suspect foul play.
Right now, investigators say an autopsy will be scheduled this week to determine the exact cause of death.
