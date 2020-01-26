Towing vessels collide on Mississippi River; 3 people reported missing

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Two towing vessels collided Sunday morning in the Mississippi River, according to the Coast Guard.
The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 123 in St. Charles Parish.
One person was rescued from the water, however, the Coast Guard says three people are still unaccounted for as of 7 a.m.
One vessel sunk while the other sustained damage.
A response boat is in the water and a helicopter is searching the area.
This story will be updated.
