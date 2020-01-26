Texarkana man accused of aggravated assault

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Police Department arrested a man accused of beating his girlfriend unconscious Friday evening.
According to Texarkana Police, 19-year-old Dontavious Haney was arguing with his girlfriend 21-year-old girlfriend on the 1600 block of Peach Street. When officers arrived they found the girlfriend unconscious and began to perform CPR until paramedics arrived.
The argument began when the victim slapped a phone out of Haney’s hand and then punched her in the face. After Haney realized the victim was not breathing he called 911.
She was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center where she was treated for life-threatening injuries to the brain.
The victim is currently in critical condition.
Haney was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
