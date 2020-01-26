Skateboarder dies 2 days after being hit by pickup

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) — A Grambling State University student died two days after being struck by a truck while skateboarding just after dark, authorities report.
Grambling Police Chief Tommy Clark Jr. said Marcell C. Lewis Jr. passed away early Saturday morning.
The 24-year-old Little Rock, Ark., resident had been in critical condition at Ochsner LSU Health since about 8 p.m. Thursday.
The accident happened about 6:55 p.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of U.S. Highway 80 in Grambling.
The motorist told authorities that she was driving west on U.S. 80 when struck a skateboarder in her lane of travel.
Evidence at the scene indicated that Lewis was skateboarding west on U.S. 80 when his was hit by the late-model Dodge pickup, Clark said in a statement released Sunday.
The impact caused heavy damage to the left front corner of the truck.
Lewis was taken to North Louisiana Medical Center in Ruston, where he was stabilized then immediately transferred to Ochsner LSU Health.
“This is an absolute tragedy for the Lewis family. And our prayers are with them,” the police chief said.
The investigation in the crash has turned up no criminal violations, Clark added.
“The driver in this crash could not avoid this accident.”
