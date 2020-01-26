Shreveport Police seeking help in search of New Year’s shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for your help to find the gunman accused of a New Year’s shooting in west Shreveport.
Donald McCauley, 43, has a warrant for one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
According to Cpl. Angie Willhite, Shreveport PD responded just after midnight to a shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at the National Liquor Bank on the 700 block of West 70th Street.
When officers arrived they found 33-year-old Christopher Kemp with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Kemp was transported to Ochsner LSU Heath for treatment and did survive.
McCauley’s bond is set at $125,000.
Police found two addresses linked to his name in the Mooretown and Brookewood neighborhoods.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about McCauley’s whereabouts to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
