Shreveport Police arrest man accused of December shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police made an arrest in the December shooting of an 18-year-old.
Police arrested 20-year-old Ladarrius Walker who is accused of shooting Kadarius Jenkins. Shreveport PD says they found Jenkins with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday, Dec. 5 on the 800 block of Navajo Trail. Jenkins was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators found a weapon linked to the shooting and charged Walker with one count of illegal use of a weapon.
According to police Walker was already in custody for the murder of Tramell Lewis. Walker reportedly shot Tramell Lewis approximately 5 hours before shooting Jenkins.
Walker is at the Caddo Correctional Center.
His bond is set at $150,000.
