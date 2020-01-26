Shreveport Police arrest man accused of December shooting

Walker reportedly was already in custody for a separate shooting

December murder arrest
By Charitee Blackmon | January 26, 2020 at 8:44 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 8:47 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police made an arrest in the December shooting of an 18-year-old.

Police arrested 20-year-old Ladarrius Walker who is accused of shooting Kadarius Jenkins. Shreveport PD says they found Jenkins with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday, Dec. 5 on the 800 block of Navajo Trail. Jenkins was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators found a weapon linked to the shooting and charged Walker with one count of illegal use of a weapon.

According to police Walker was already in custody for the murder of Tramell Lewis. Walker reportedly shot Tramell Lewis approximately 5 hours before shooting Jenkins.

Walker is at the Caddo Correctional Center.

His bond is set at $150,000.

