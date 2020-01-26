Rain continues this morning, dries up this afternoon

Sunday: Temperatures this morning will hang out in the low 50s, so you’ll still need the jacket today. Scattered showers continue to move west to east this morning with a few thunderstorms as well, but non-severe. Most of the rain should taper off by the lunch hour, but a few lingering light showers and mist may stay in place in isolated areas. Dry air will continually work its way into the ArkLaTex and keep rain completely away by this evening.