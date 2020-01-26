Rain continues this morning, dries up this afternoon

Good Sunday morning. Scattered showers continue this morning across the ArkLaTex, but will mostly exit the region this afternoon. Highs will climb near average today and tomorrow with a dry start to the work week. This, however, will be short-lived as another disturbance comes in Tuesday and then again later in the work week.
Sunday: Temperatures this morning will hang out in the low 50s, so you’ll still need the jacket today. Scattered showers continue to move west to east this morning with a few thunderstorms as well, but non-severe. Most of the rain should taper off by the lunch hour, but a few lingering light showers and mist may stay in place in isolated areas. Dry air will continually work its way into the ArkLaTex and keep rain completely away by this evening.
Highs today will reach the mid to upper 50s with southerly winds becoming northerly tonight as a weak cold front pushes through. Overnight lows will fall to the low and mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
Monday: We’ll see dry weather continue to start the work week on Monday. Temperatures will be in the 40s as you head to work. Highs will warm in the upper 50s and low 60s under partly cloudy skies, but we’ll get to see the sun.
Tuesday: another disturbance will work its way into the ArkLaTex bringing another chance for rain and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will climb near average in the upper 50s.
We’ll see a break from rain Wednesday and Thursday, but rain chances are back by Friday.
Have a great Sunday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
