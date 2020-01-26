Jarreau, White pace No. 25 Cougars in 68-49 win over USF

“The definition of an icon to me is somebody that influences a generation in their given sport or profession,” Sampson said. “When I was growing up as a young boy, the icons in basketball were Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell and Jerry West. They were bigger than life. For this generation, that was Kobe Bryant. It’s such a sad, sad, sad day when a life is taken so soon and has impacted so many. So we offer our prayers as helpless as that sounds to him and his family and all the people whose lives he impacted. It’s just a sad day.”