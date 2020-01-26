Crews fixing minor natural gas leak on Hollywood Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Centerpoint Energy crew is working to repair a natural gas leak in Shreveport.
The leak on Hollywood Avenue was reported at 2:18 p.m. Sunday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The Fire Department has three units on the scene between Fallowmont Street and McDaniel Drive.
That’s near Chris Hays Park and the Mooretown branch of Shreve Memorial Library.
Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese described the leak as minor and said no evacuation is needed.
LeMarko Brown said he was in the area and discovered the leak.
He said he notified authorities and told youths on a basketball court to vacate the area.
There’s no estimate of when the repairs will be completed, Reese said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.