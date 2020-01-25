Webxtra: Harrison County home invasion suspect

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say is involved in several burglaries throughout the county and one home invasion. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Bob Hallmark | January 24, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 7:14 PM

HARRISON CO, Texas (KLTV) -According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office there are 4 confirmed burglaries all occurring on the south side of Harrison County, and all involving the same suspect.

The sheriff’s office has clear video of the suspect.

Public assistance is needed because the crime has progressed from burglary to home invasion.

The suspect is thought to be about 6 ft tall or 6 ft 2.

Lt. Jay Webb of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Bob Hallmark about the crime progressing from burglary to home invasion.

