5 tips for surviving your first internship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Starting your internship can be a nerve-wracking experience. The first day can be disorienting and you’ve probably felt lost.
Here are five tips to help you get through your first day:
Tip 1: Do your research
It is important to know who your employers are and understand the work that they do. Before your first day, take a look around your employer’s website and see what they create. This will help you walk into your first day not feeling completely lost.
Tip 2: Show up on time
Nothing looks worse than showing up late on your very first day. Take the time to do a practice run to make sure you can make it on time. Try to show up at least 10 minutes early and make a good impression.
Tip 3: Show initiative
Always show that you are willing to work. Don’t sit around and do nothing all day. Constantly ask people if they have any extra work that they can give you.
Tip 4: Do what you’re good at but also learn new things
You got the internship so you must be doing something right. Don’t question your abilities, do what you know you are good at. At the same time, try to learn new things from experienced professionals and expand your abilities. See how the pros work.
Tip 5: Have fun!
You got an internship in your future career path, don’t stress out. Take the time to enjoy the moment and learn from professionals.
