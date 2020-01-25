Sheriff’s office searching for home invasion suspect

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that may lead to the identity of a suspect. The person in the photographs is suspected to be involved in multiple burglaries and one home invasion throughout southern and eastern Harrison County.
The subject displayed a handgun during the home invasion. He is suspected to be driving a silver 2013-2015 Chevrolet Cruze car (4-door).
If you have any information leading to the identity of this person call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.