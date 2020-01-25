Man facing charges after allegedly dragging police officer with vehicle during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 24-year-old man is facing several charges after reportedly dragging a police officer alongside his vehicle during a traffic stop.
The report from the Baton Rouge Police Department states the incident happened Thursday, Jan. 23 just before 6 p.m. when an officer on patrol noticed a red Hyundai sedan at the northbound stop sign on Progress Street at Bogan Walk that had darker than legal tint on its windows and a cover on the license plate blocking the plate’s expiration date.
The officer reportedly pulled the vehicle over in the 3100 block of Bogan Walk.
The officer then got the man’s license and proof of insurance and returned to his vehicle to check for active warrants. At that point, he reportedly discovered an active warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia for the man, identified as Jamon Evans, 24. The warrant was for burglary and theft.
The officer then ordered Evans to step out of the vehicle, which police say he refused to do. The officer called for backup and attempted to get Evans out of the car while also checking for drugs and/or weapons. The report states Evans refused to comply with commands to turn around, so the officer tackled him, at which point Evans reportedly began to struggle.
Evans was reportedly able to get back into the driver’s seat of the car and drive the car forward, dragging the officer’s right leg along the road for about 15 to 20 feet, the report says. The officer says he was able to pull himself into the car and get on top of Evans, at which point he reportedly braked. Evans reportedly continued to fight with the officer.
Another officer who responded as backup then reportedly used his Tazer on Evans and was then able to pull him out of the car and take him into custody.
Officers then searched Evans and his vehicle and reportedly found straws used to sniff drugs and a small Ziploc bag containing 1.8 g of crystal meth.
Evans was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:
- Fugitive (Fulton Co.)
- Attempted first degree murder of a police officer
- Hate crime
- Resisting an officer
- Possession of schedule II narcotics
