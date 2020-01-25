Louisiana first lady, congressman Scalise speak at March for Life rally in Washington D.C.

(WAFB) - Louisiana’s First Lady Donna Edwards and Congressman Steve Scalise were speakers during the first day of the March For Life rally in Washington D.C.
For the past three years, the Trump administration has stood against abortion, and on Friday, the president will be the first commander in chief to attend the rally.
Governor John Bel Edwards passed the fetal heartbeat bill in May 2019 The controversial bill that bans abortions as soon as a doctor can find a fetal heartbeat.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.