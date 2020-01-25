Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — A man says police in West Texas shot and injured his 3-year-old daughter and his teenage son as officers searched a home. Luis Gomez told KOSA-TV that his daughter and son were shot around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Midland. Erin Bailey, a spokeswoman for city of Midland, confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place but referred all other questions about it to the Texas Rangers. A spokesman for the Texas Rangers didn't immediately return calls seeking comment. Gomez says as police executed a search warrant at the home, his son was shot in the arm and his daughter was shot in the back. His son was taken into custody and his daughter is in a hospital.