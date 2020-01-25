Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas Keuchel has become the first member of the 2017 Houston Astros to offer a public apology for the team's sign-stealing scheme during their run to the World Series championship. Now with the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander says he felt what happened in Houston was blown out of proportion, but he was sorry. He spoke Friday at a White Sox fan convention. An investigation by Major League Baseball found the Astros used the video feed from a center field camera to see and decode the opposing catcher’s signs. Players banged on a trash can to signal to batters what was coming, believing it would improve the batter's odds of getting a hit.