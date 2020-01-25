Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning has officially retired. The 39-year-old quarterback called it quits on Friday, saying he was leaving the game on his own terms _ as a New York Giant. Speaking at a packed news conference surrounded by family, friends, Giants management and former teammates and two Lombardi Trophies. Manning said he had no regrets and insisisted he was proud he did things his way. Manning said he had no immediate plans. He plans to spend some time reliving the positives memories. A job with the Giants is a possibility, he said. The Giants plans to retire his number 10.