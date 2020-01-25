Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without starters Steven Adams and Terrance Ferguson against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams is out for the second straight game with a left ankle sprain. He averages 11.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.Ferguson will sit for personal reasons for the third straight game. He missed the game before those with an illness Thunder reserve Abdel Nader will sit out with a left ankle sprain. He averages 6.2 points per game.