GoFundMe set up for homicide victim’s 5 daughters

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Two people were arguing when one of them fired a gun.
That bullet struck a 26-year-old mother of five, killing her.
It was 11:10 p.m. Tuesday when Kalisca Sheunta Williams was shot in a Bossier City residence.
She was pronounced dead at the scene in the 900 block of Whittington Street.
Now police are investigating her death as a homicide.
And a GoFundMe account is collecting donations for her daughters, all five of whom are under the age of 8, according to the narrative on the online fundraiser that Patrick James organized.
One of the sisters is battling Stage IV lung and kidney cancer, the statement says.
“The five girls are in the care of their great-grandparents, Ruthie and Richard,” the statement continues. “Ruthie and Richard suffered the loss of Kalisca’s mother, Nikki Riley, less than two years ago. To say they have been hit hard over the last couple of years is an understatement.”
The campaign’s goal is $100,000.
As of this writing, 32 people have given or pledged a total of $922.
