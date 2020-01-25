Average temperatures and late rain return for Saturday

Today: Mostly sunny skies through the morning and part of the afternoon. Temperatures will warm near average in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region with south winds 5-10mph. Clouds will continually increase this evening as and upper level disturbance moves in our direction bringing the chance for rain late tonight. So far, near midnight is when the rain looks to move in to the northern corner north of I-30. As we go through the overnight hours, rain will gradually spread out through the ArkLaTex, but not everyone will see rain. It’ll continue into Sunday morning and exit by late afternoon.