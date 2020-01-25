Average temperatures and late rain return for Saturday

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex. A cold crisp start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s will quickly come to an end this afternoon. Mostly sunny through most of the morning and some of the afternoon, but clouds increase tonight. Not only will clouds come in, but so will the rain late tonight and throughout the morning on Sunday.
Today: Mostly sunny skies through the morning and part of the afternoon. Temperatures will warm near average in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region with south winds 5-10mph. Clouds will continually increase this evening as and upper level disturbance moves in our direction bringing the chance for rain late tonight. So far, near midnight is when the rain looks to move in to the northern corner north of I-30. As we go through the overnight hours, rain will gradually spread out through the ArkLaTex, but not everyone will see rain. It’ll continue into Sunday morning and exit by late afternoon.
Sunday: mild temperatures in the morning as rain continues to develop and move out. Some lingering showers are expected by the lunch hour, but most of the rain should be gone early evening. Highs tomorrow will climb back into the upper 50s. As you’re headed out for church, bring the rain gear and a jacket. Overnight lows drop to the mid 40s.
Monday: We’ll start the work week off with temperatures in the mid 40s to start the day as you head to work. By the afternoon, we’ll warm into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies, but it’ll be an overall dry day. However, this won’t last too much longer as yet another disturbance works it’s way in on Tuesday. Tuesday we’re expecting more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. So far, nothing severe, but enough to impact travel.
