Week finishes on a sunny note

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After struggling through the cold and rain over the past few days our weather is finally looking up just in time for the end of the week! Sunshine will return today and for part of Saturday until clouds from our next weather maker begin to roll into the ArkLaTex. Our next chance for showers is shaping up to be Sunday as a disturbance will be moving through the ArkLaTex. Looking ahead to next week more rain could be impacting your plans Tuesday as a weak cold front will be moving through.
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a winter coat as it is a little bit on the chilly side this morning. The good news is that you should see a beautiful sunrise for the first time in a few days just after 7 AM. We also should see the warmest temperatures in the ArkLaTex since last weekend with high temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 50s.
Moving into the weekend, you should wake up to sunshine Saturday morning, but clouds will be moving in during the afternoon hours out ahead of our next weather maker. High temperatures Saturday will be near the 60 degree mark as we briefly move back above average. Showers will begin to move into the ArkLaTex during the overnight hours Saturday and by Sunday morning we should see scattered showers all across the region. The rain won’t be anything like what we saw earlier in the week, but could be a nuisance if you have any Sunday plans. The rain should wrap up by the evening hours.
Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking another chance for widespread wet weather coming on Tuesday. After kicking off the week on a mild note clouds will roll in late Monday and showers won’t be very far behind. Expect showers all throughout the day on Tuesday before moving out early Wednesday. Due to the expected wet weather temperatures will be cooler during the middle part of the week with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
So enjoy being able to once again break out the sunglasses today because more wet weather is on the way! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.