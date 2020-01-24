Week finishes on a sunny note

Moving into the weekend, you should wake up to sunshine Saturday morning, but clouds will be moving in during the afternoon hours out ahead of our next weather maker. High temperatures Saturday will be near the 60 degree mark as we briefly move back above average. Showers will begin to move into the ArkLaTex during the overnight hours Saturday and by Sunday morning we should see scattered showers all across the region. The rain won’t be anything like what we saw earlier in the week, but could be a nuisance if you have any Sunday plans. The rain should wrap up by the evening hours.